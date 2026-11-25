Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026 today at the pageant's finale in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 27-year-old beauty queen is not only married but also a mother to a seven-year-old daughter. Her victory has brought attention to how the beauty pageant has evolved over the years.

Her participation would once have been prohibited under the pageant's eligibility rules. A rule change introduced in 2023 opened the doors for married women and mothers to compete regardless of their marital or parental status.

For much of its history, Miss Universe maintained strict eligibility criteria that required contestants and titleholders to be unmarried. Winners were expected to remain single throughout their reign.

Motherhood was another disqualifying factor. Contestants who had children were barred from participating. Titleholders were also expected not to become pregnant while holding the crown. Jennifer Barreto's victory marks a historical moment in the pageant's history, as she becomes the first married woman and mother to win the Miss Universe title.

Mothers and Married Women Who Have Competed At Miss Universe Since The Rule Change

Jennifer was not the only mother competing at Miss Universe 2026. The pageant's 75th edition also featured other contestants who have embraced motherhood, including Caroline Porras of Bonaire and Bruk Belete of Ethiopia. The US was represented by Justus Kelley, who is married and a foster mother.

Before them, Camila Avella of Colombia competed at Miss Universe 2023 as a married woman and mother to a daughter. The same edition also featured Guatemala's Michelle Cohn, who was married and had two children.

In 2024, Puerto Rico's Jennifer Colón, a mother of three, represented her country at the international pageant and secured a place in the Top 12. Ileana Márquez from Venezuela, who is a mother, made history by finishing as fourth runner-up. The list of contestants that year also included Faith Landman of the Netherlands and Beatrice Njoya of Malta, both of whom competed as mothers.

Puerto Rico Celebrates Its Second Miss Universe Win At Home

Puerto Rico has secured its sixth Miss Universe title with Jennifer Barreto's win in 2026. The country has previously seen five women win the prestigious title, beginning with Marisol Malaret in 1970. The list also includes Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quinones (2001) and Zuleyka Rivera (2006). Barreto's win also marks Puerto Rico's second Miss Universe victory on home soil, following Denise Quinones' win in 2001.

India's Kaziah Liz Mejo reached the top 30 but could not advance to the next round of the competition.

Also Read | Israeli Contestant Danielle Yablonka Allegedly Booed At Miss Universe 2026



