Namit Malhotra's Ramayana will complete a month of its theatrical run in a few days, and the film's worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 1,750 crore. The producer, along with director Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi, met Home Minister Amit Shah.

While Namit Malhotra presented a bouquet to the Union Minister, Nitesh Tiwari gifted him a shawl. The official Instagram handle of World Of Ramayana shared the pictures today. The caption read, "Team Ramayana was honoured to meet Home Minister Shri Amit Shah as the film continues to receive immense love across the country and in cinemas worldwide."

What Sai Pallavi Wore For Her Meeting With Amit Shah In Delhi

Sai Pallavi opted for a graceful appearance at the Home Minister's office. She was spotted wearing a flamingo-pink saree with motifs and a thin green border. As the images were taken from a distance, it is difficult to determine whether the saree was made of silk or cotton.

The actor accessorised the look with gold stacked bangles and what appeared to be temple jewellery. She wore a broad-chain necklace and matching earrings. The actor side-parted her curls and completed the look with minimal makeup and nude-pink lipstick.

Ranbir Kapoor's Look For Meetings With Amit Shah

Accompanying the Ramayana team was Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama. He looked sharp in a bandhgala paired with tailored pants and brown shoes. The actor completed the look with his signature studs, a red pocket handkerchief, clear glasses, and a watch.

Ramayana Box Office Collection

Ramayana: Part 1 released on November 5 and has broken many records since then. After 21 days, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,755.60 crore, while the net collection in India is nearing Rs 1,000 crore.

Namit Malhotra's silver-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic is the fastest Indian film to earn Rs 1,500 crore worldwide and approach Rs 1,000 crore net in India. It also recorded the biggest second weekend in the history of Indian cinema, with earnings of Rs 196 crore.

Ramayana also set a BookMyShow record for selling the highest number of tickets (16.60 lakh) in a day. It further recorded the biggest worldwide IMAX opening for an Indian film at $6 million.

The second part is scheduled to release around Diwali 2028. The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Yash as Ravana, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.

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