Imagine having Shah Rukh Khan at your wedding, teaching you his signature hook step and dancing with your bride. Well, the Udaipur bride and groom lived the dream of many people last night.

The King star arrived at Maharana Pratap Airport yesterday to attend a wedding. The names of the bride and groom have not been disclosed.

Shah Rukh Khan's Udaipur Wedding Look

In viral videos shared by wedding guests and fan pages, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in a pair of grey-blue tailored pants paired with a velvet Jodhpuri jacket. It featured a Nehru collar, and the buttons were sewn in a single-breasted row.

The actor completed the look with black shoes, brown sunglasses, a watch, a neckpiece, and an accessory on his right hand. He surprised the groom by standing behind him while he was mimicking the actor's hook step, in which he charmingly opens his arms and bends slightly backward.

At that moment, Sonu Nigam, dressed in a neon-green outfit, was performing. Shah Rukh Khan bowed down in front of him and hugged the singer. In another viral video, the Pathaan star was spotted dancing with the bride and blessing her with his best wishes.

In yet another video shared by a guest at the wedding, Shah Rukh Khan was seen with an off-white lungi wrapped around him. He performed the popular song, Lungi Dance from Chennai Express, with the bride and groom's families.

Shah Rukh Khan's Udaipur Airport Look

According to the viral videos, the actor arrived in Udaipur with his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

He was spotted in wide-leg ripped jeans, a black T-shirt, and a black blazer-style jacket. He completed the look with his signature earrings in his right ear, white shoes, a sling bag, and black sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of King, which will hit theatres on December 24, 2026. The high-octane action drama follows a skilled assassin who trains a young apprentice to help her survive in the underworld. The cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Arshad Warsi, among others.

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