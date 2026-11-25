Rahul Vaidya is currently in Turkey for a live performance. He shared glimpses of his trip and behind-the-scenes clips from rehearsals on social media. The singer has checked into the luxurious Concorde Aria Hotel in North Cyprus.

He shared videos of the view from his hotel room balcony on Instagram. The clips captured the infinity pool in daylight as well as its illuminated appearance after dark.

In the caption, he wrote, "Beautiful and peaceful with the most perfect weather."

Inside Concorde Aria Hotel's Most Expensive Villa

For guests looking for an ultra-luxury experience, the hotel also offers a Presidential Villa. The one-of-a-kind residence is built for up to 12 guests. It functions as a self-contained private estate with its own spa, cinema and pool.

Accessed via a private entrance and surrounded by a large private garden, the villa features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms equipped with bathtubs, walk-in showers and whirlpool tubs. The interior has an expansive living room, a study room, a separate dining area and a fully equipped kitchen.

The residence houses a complete in-villa spa centre featuring a private Turkish hammam, sauna, jacuzzi pool, massage room and a private fitness hall. For recreation, guests have a private cinema, a game room with billiards and a video game console and an open bar, while the large patio includes a private outdoor swimming pool furnished with sunbeds and outdoor seating.

Stays come with all-inclusive access, covering the resort's main buffet, multiple à la carte restaurants, on-site bars and 24-hour room service. Guests also receive VIP concierge service, executive lounge access and complimentary entry to the main Sentire Spa and beachfront facilities.

According to the hotel's official website, the Presidential Villa is priced at 222,750 Turkish lira, approximately Rs 4 lakh per night.

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