Losing weight with Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) can be challenging for many women due to hormonal imbalances and metabolic changes. Influencer Swati Kishore managed to do that, going from 121.5 kg to 95 kg, while dealing with the condition. On Instagram, she shared a closer look at her weight-loss journey and revealed the lifestyle changes she made that helped her along the way.

“If anyone tells you that you can lose weight without being in a deficit, they are lying,” she said, adding that a calorie deficit helped her in the weight loss journey.

“Trust the process. Focus on protein, but keep a balanced diet of carbs, fibre, and fats too! Do your steps, keep yourself hydrated, and go to the gym 3 times a week,” she advised.

In a separate video, she shared the meals which helped her the most in the weight loss journey. Let's take a look:

Overnight Oats

According to her, these vegetarian-friendly oats are packed with 660 kcal and 75 g protein. The recipe includes 80 g of oats mixed with 2 scoops of protein powder, half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder, 200 g low-fat milk, and a shot of coffee. She mixed everything well and put it in the refrigerator for the night.

Air-Fried Chicken Pasta

In this recipe, she started by coating a steel bowl with 20 g of ghee and then added 275 g of chopped chicken thigh and air-fried them at 200°C for 10 minutes, flipping halfway.

To this she added 100 g chopped carrots, a blend of 100 g edamame with 150 g milk, 2 sachets of Maggi Masala, oregano seasoning, chilli flakes, and a little pasta water. She air-fried everything for another 5–6 minutes, then mixed in 80 g boiled durum wheat pasta and topped with 60 g cheese.

According to the woman, the high-protein meal is around 1500–1600 kcal with nearly 115 g of protein. “The biggest fat loss hack that no one wants to admit is eating the same meal every day. When you have to lose like 35 to 40 kilos, constantly deciding what to eat becomes so exhausting. Tracking calories feels like a full-time job, and the food noise gets insane. So I started eating the same dinner every day, and honestly, the best thing I ever did,” she shared.

Alongside maintaining a healthy diet, she also focused on workouts and proper hydration and, most importantly, stayed consistent.

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