Delhi Woman Shares 6 Lifestyle Tweaks That Helped Her Lose 35 Kg In 12 Months

Weight loss advice on social media often focuses on fancy diets, complicated workout routines, or expensive health foods. But sometimes, it is the small and seemingly boring habits that make the biggest difference over time.

Content creator Shavy, who lost 35 kg in 12 months, shared six "boring" lifestyle changes on Instagram that helped her stay on track during her fat-loss journey. Instead of focusing on quick fixes, she highlighted practical habits that made healthy choices easier day after day.

Here is a closer look at the changes that worked for her:

1. Stopped Having Dinner With Her Family

According to Shavy, this was a temporary step. She explained that her family did not share the same fitness goals and often commented on her diet meals. To avoid distractions and stay focused, she chose to eat separately during that phase.

2. Brushing Teeth Right After Dinner

This became her signal that eating for the day was over. The content creator said brushing acted as an "official shutdown" for her brain. On nights when she gave in to cravings, she had to brush again, which eventually discouraged late-night snacking.

3. No-Screen Binge Rule

The creator noticed that binge eating was often linked to scrolling or watching something on a screen. So she made a rule: if she wanted to snack, she had to do it without a phone, TV, or laptop. The result? She often lost interest in bingeing altogether.

4. Postponing Cravings Instead Of Fighting Them

Rather than telling herself she could never eat a certain food again, she would simply say, "I'll have it tomorrow." This small mindset shift made cravings feel less restrictive and easier to manage.

5. Keeping Protein Foods Easy To Grab

Shavy made sure healthy snacks were always visible and accessible. Roasted chana, soya chunks, paneer, cheese and boiled eggs were some of the options she kept ready in the fridge. This made healthier choices the easiest choices.

6. Hitting "Not Interested" On Food Content

One of her most unusual habits was cleaning up her social media feed. She stopped watching food reels and mukbang videos and actively pressed "not interested" on such content. According to her, reducing food-related content helped lower cravings significantly.

Shavy's experience shows that weight loss is not always about doing more. Sometimes, it is about making small changes to your environment and daily routine that make healthy habits easier to follow consistently.

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