UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Postponed

UPSC has postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam.

The UPSC has postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam which was scheduled to be held on June 27. In view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the exam will be held on October 10, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said. The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021," the UPSC has notified.

Last year, the Civil Services exam was also rescheduled from May 31 to October 4. So far, the main written exam has been over. The interview was put on hold due to rise in coronavirus cases.

The UPSC has postponed other exams as well.

The exam for selection of enforcement officers in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization which was scheduled on May 9 has been postponed. "As and when dates are decided for the deferred Tests/Interviews, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days," the Commission has informed candidates.

The Commission has also deferred the registration for Combined Medical Services exam which was scheduled to begin on May 5.

Click here for more Jobs News