Combined Medical Services Exam 2021 Notification Postponed: UPSC

UPSC CMS 2021 notification deferred.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified that the official notification of the Combined Services Exam 2021 scheduled to be released on May 5 has been postponed. The Commission has, however, not notified any changes in the exam date. As per the exam calendar of the UPSC, the exam will be held on August 29.

"The Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 scheduled to be notified on 05-05-2021, stands deferred till further notice," the UPSC has notified on its website.

The Combined Medical Services exam is held for MBBS candidates to fill vacancies in various posts-- Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The UPSC will close the registration process tomorrow for the Assistant Commandant post in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). A total of 159 vacancies will be filled. Candidates will be selected through a written exam, physical standards, physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests and interview. Marks obtained by the candidate in the written exam and the interview will be considered for final merit list.

