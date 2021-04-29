UPSC CAPFs Exam On August 8, Registration Closes Next Week

UPSC CAPFs exam will be held on August 8.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the written exam for the Assistant Commandant post in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) which are Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB). Application forms for the UPSC CAPFs exam is available on the official website of the Commission. The last date for submission of completely filled application forms is May 5.

A total of 159 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Candidates will be selected through a written exam, physical standards, physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests and interview. Marks obtained by the candidate in the written exam and the interview will be considered for final merit list.

Graduates between 20-25 years of age are eligible to apply for this exam. The upper age limit will be relaxed for candidates belonging to various categories as per government rules.

After the registration process concludes, there will be an option to withdraw the application forms and candidates can avail this in case they do not wish to appear in the exam. The application form withdrawal facility is likely to open a week after the registration process is over.

