UPSC Releases Notification For Recruitment To 102 Posts; Apply From December 13

UPSC Recruitment Notification 2025: Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in from December 13.

UPSC Recruitment Notification 2025: The application window will remain open till January 1, 2026.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for direct recruitment to various posts in central government offices.

According to a notification issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB) on December 5, a total of 100 vacancies are available for the post of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications under the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In addition, the Commission has announced two vacancies for the post of Deputy Director (Examination Reforms) in the UPSC.
 

The detailed advertisement along with instructions for applicants, will be published on the Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in from December 13, 2025. The application window will remain open till January 1, 2026.

Candidates have been advised to carefully read and follow the instructions provided in the advertisement before applying.

