UPSC Releases Recruitment Notification For 121 Posts

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released a recruitment notification for filling 122 posts in various ministries. The posts include Medical Officer, Specialist Grade Assistant Professor and Senior Scientific Officer. According to the official UPSC notification, closing date for submission of online recruitment application is August 13, 2020. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is August 14, 2020.

The applicants are advised to fill in all their particulars in the online recruitment application carefully as submission of wrong information may lead to rejection through computer-based shortlisting apart from debarment by the commission.

The commission said the date for the interview on which the shortlisted candidate is required to bring the printout of their online application alongwith other documents at UPSC will be intimated separately.

Major vacancies

36 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer or Research Officer (Homoeopathy), Ministry of AYUSH

46 vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

14 vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neuro Surgery), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

6 vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Officer (Biology), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

5 vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Officer (Chemistry), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

UPSC notification for 122 vacancies

How to apply

The Candidates are requested to apply only online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website (www.upsconline.nic.in) and not write to the Commission for application forms, the UPSC said in a the notification. The Candidates are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website upsconline.nic.in.

