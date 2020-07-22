UPSC Postpones Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 Notification

UPSC has postponed Combined Medical Services exam 2020 notification

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the release of notification for Combined Medical Services Exam 2020. The Commission was expected to notify Combined Medical Services exam on July 22 which has now been postponed to July 29, 2020. The Commission has already postponed the notification once when it was scheduled to release it on April 8. In 2019, the exam was notified on April 10 and then held on July 21.

As per the UPSC calendar, the Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 will be held on October 22.

Combined Medical Services exam is held for selection to Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A candidate must have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. The upper age limit is 32 years which is relaxable for candidates in reserved categories.

Candidates who apply for UPSC Combined Medical Services exam, will be allowed an opportunity to withdraw their application.

The selection procedure will comprise of a computer based examination which will carry 500 marks, and a personality test which will carry 100 marks. The syllabus for computer based test will be of MBBS standard.

Meanwhile, UPSC which had earlier notified that it will not conduct Indian Economic Service, has said that it will hold the exam this year after all and notify the dates in August.