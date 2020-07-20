Combined Medical Services Exam, 2020 Notification On July 22

The notification for the Combined Medical Services exam 2020 will be released on July 22

The notification for the Combined Medical Services exam 2020 will be released on July 22. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification on its website upsc.gov.in. Last year the exam notice was released on April 10 and the exam was held on July 21. The final result of last year's exam was released on December 27. A total of 919 vacancies were proposed to be filled through this exam and 798 candidates were selected for appointment.

For this year's exam, the notification was scheduled to be released on April 8. It was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the exam will be held on October 22.

Combined Medical Services exam is held for selection to Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. examination.

After the application submission process concludes, candidates will be given one chance to withdraw their application forms. Candidates who do not wish to appear for the exam can withdraw their application forms.

