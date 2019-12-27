798 Qualify Combined Medical Services (CMS) Exam

The final result of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam result has been announced.

The final result of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam result has been announced. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended a total of 798 candidates for appointment. A total of 919 vacancies were proposed to be filled through this exam.

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam Result

The candidature of 385 candidates has been kept provisional. "The offer of appointment to the above listed provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates," said the Commission in a notice released on its website. "The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of final result," the notice reads further.

121 unreserved posts have remained vacant. The Commission has released a consolidated reserve list of 194 candidates.

The Combined Medical Services exam was held on July 21 for two papers in computer-based mode.

Through this exam, the Commission recommends candidates for appointment to Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

