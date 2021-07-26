UPSC Announces 45 Vacancies In Central Ministries; Details Here

The Online Recruitment Application (ORA) is available at upsconline.nic.in.

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released a notification recently for recruitment of Assistant Directors, Research Officers and Senior Grade in various central government ministries.

This recruitment includes three vacancies for the post of Assistant Director in Central Fertilizer Quality Control and Training Institute (CFQCTI), Faridabad, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare and one vacancy for the post of Assistant Director (Weed Science) in Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare in Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The UPSC has also announced eight vacancies for the post of Research Officer (Implementation) in the Regional Implementation Offices, Department of Official Languages in Ministry of Home Affairs.

Largest among the recruitment announced in this notification is thirty-four vacancies for the post of Senior Grade of Indian Information Service in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Candidates may apply only online against the advertisement available on the official website of the UPSC. The Online Recruitment Application (ORA) is also available at upsconline.nic.in.