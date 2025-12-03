UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025: 649 Qualify For Personality Test, Check Interview Schedule Here

UPSC CSE Mains Interview Date 2025: The Union Public Service Commissin (UPSC) has released the Civil Services (Main) Examination (CSE) 2025 personality test interview schedule. The interviews will be conducted from December 8 to December 19, 2025. Candidates who qualified the mains examination can check and download the interview schedule on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in.

The schedule mentions roll number of 649 candidates along with their interview date and schedule. Candidates appearing for the morning session must report at 9 am and those scheduled for afternoon session have been advised to report at 1 pm.

The mains written examination result was released on November 11, 2025.

UPSC CSE Mains Interview: Free Sleeper Class Train Reimbursement

The official notice mentions that candidates appearing for the Personality test will be granted free Railway pass which is restricted to second/sleeper class train fare (Mail express). In case, candidates appear for the test through any other mode, they will be required to fill the T.A. form, show their both way tickets, share price and other details as required.

UPSC CSE Mains 2025: How To Download Interview Schedule?

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Interview Schedule: UPSC CSE" under the "What's New" section.

Then, click on the schedule link and it will be downloaded.

Check your interview details and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Link - "UPSC CSE Mains Exam Personality Test Schedule Download Link 2025".