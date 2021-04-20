UPSC Postpones EPFO Recruitment Exam

UPSC has postponed the EPFO exam scheduled on May 9.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the EPFO recruitment exam scheduled on May 9. The admit cards of the exam have been released though. The decision to defer the exam has been taken in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. The Commission held a special meeting on April 19, 2021, to review the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Commission considered rapidly changing circumstances, health considerations, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and aggravating situation enforced due to the pandemic. The Commission has decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews for the present," the UPSC has said.

"The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EO/AO), Recruitment Test, 2020 scheduled to be held on May 09, 2021 therefore stands deferred," it added.

"As and when dates are decided for the deferred Tests/Interviews, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days," it has also said.

The Commission has postponed interviews and personality tests for the Civil Services exam, the Indian Economic Service exam and the Indian Statistical Service exam.

Click here for more Jobs News