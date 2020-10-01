UPSC Civil Services Exam On October 4, Know Exam Day Rules

UPSC Civil Services exam will be held on October 4.

The Civil Services exam will be held on October 4. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the central service recruiting body, has set guidelines which the candidates appearing for the exam should follow.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has also set rules which are precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection.

Candidates should wear masks on the exam day. The UPSC has said that candidates without mask or face cover will not be allowed entry into the exam venue.

It has also asked candidates bring their own sanitizers to the exam centre in transparent bottles.

"Besides above, candidates have to follow COVID 19 norms of 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the examination halls/ rooms as well as in the premises of the venue," it has also said.

In addition to this, candidates should carry admit cards, photographs and black ball point pens to fill the OMR answer sheets and the attendance list.

It has barred candidates from taking communication devices to the exam room. Candidates can wear simple wrist watches.

"Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action against the concerned candidates including debarment from future Examination / Selection," the UPSC has said.

UPSC had earlier scheduled the exam on May 31. Due to COVID-19 pandemic the exam was postponed.

