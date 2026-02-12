Union Public Service Commission IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins

The Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ ISS) Exam 2026. Candidates can register through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submitting applications is March 3, 2026. A total of 44 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and not more than 30 years of age as of August 1, 2026. That is, the candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1996, and not later than August 1, 2005.

Application Fee

Female, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. All other candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 for the Indian Economic Service or Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2026. The fee can be paid through the net banking facility of any bank or through Visa, Mastercard, RuPay, credit card, debit card, or UPI.

Selection Process

The examination will be conducted as per the prescribed scheme. The first stage, Part I, will consist of a written examination carrying a maximum of 1000 marks on the subjects specified in the detailed notification. In the second stage, Part II, the Commission will conduct an interview for a maximum of 200 marks for the selected candidates. All question papers for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination will be of traditional essay type, while Statistics Paper I and Paper II will be objective type.

Application Process

Candidates should follow the steps below to apply:

1. Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 registration link on the home page.

3. Enter the required registration details and submit.

4. Then, complete the application form.

5. Pay the prescribed application fee.

6. Submit the form and download the page.

7. Save the printout for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.