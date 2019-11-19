UP Police Result For Constable Exam Expected Anytime Soon

UPPRPB Constable result expected anytime soon at uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB result 2019: The UPPRPB or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, the state level recruitment agency for the Police force, is expected to release the UP Police Constable result (or UPPRPB result as it is also known) anytime soon. According to reports, the UP Police result for the Constable recruitment exam held earlier this year will be released in one or two days. The UP Police results are expected to be announced on the official portal at uppbpb.gov.in. The results are expected to be announced for more than 15 lakh candidates who had appeared for the Constable recruitment exam in the state.

The written exam was conducted on January 27 and January 28, 2019.

The Board released the preliminary answer key in February and invited objection from February 4 to February 7. After carefully going through the objections received and resolving genuine objections, the Commission has prepared the final answer key, based on which the UP Police results will be released.

The rumours of the UPPRPB Constable results being "released soon" doing the rounds for last one week as the Board released the final answer key for the written exam held for direct recruitment for 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts announced in October last year. More than 19 lakh candidates had applied for this recruitment.

After the UP Police result for the written test is released, the Board will conduct physical efficiency test and document verification process for the shortlisted candidates.

UP Police result 2019: UPPRPB Constable results are expected to be rleased on a page similar to this which will be hosted at uppbpb.gov.in.

The Board will release the admit card for next stage of the recruitment process after the release of the UP Police Constable result.

In a related development recently, UPPRPB, the official recruitment agency of Uttar Pradesh Police, has released a new list of 3,295 selected candidates for a recruitment announced in 2013.

The UPPRPB has released the UP Police result, for Constables and Fireman categories, following a Supreme Court order. The latest list has been released based on a court order dated July 24, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.