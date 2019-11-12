UP Police Result For Constable Exam Expected Anytime Soon @ Uppbpb.gov.in

UPPRPB Constable results will be announced on the official portal, uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the UP Police Constable result (or UPPRPB result as it is also known) anytime soon. According to reports, the UP Police result for the constable recruitment exam will be announced in one or two days. The results are expected to be announced on the official portal of the state police recruitment body, uppbpb.gov.in. The rumours of the UPPRPB Constable results being "released soon" doing the rounds for last three days as the Board on last week released the final answer key for the written exam held for direct recruitment of Civil Police and Reserve PAC.

More than 15 lakh candidates are awaiting the UP Police Constable result.

In a related development yesterday, UPPRPB, the official recruitment agency of Uttar Pradesh Police, has released a new list of 3,295 selected candidates for a recruitment announced in 2013. The UPPRPB has released the UP Police result, for Constables and Fireman categories, following a Supreme Court order. The latest list has been released based on a court order dated July 24, 2019.

UP Police result 2019: UPPRPB Constable results are expected to be rleased on a page similar to this which will be hosted at uppbpb.gov.in.

The board had announced the vacancies in October last year for the UP Police result expected now and conducted the written test in January.

The written exam was conducted on January 27 and January 28, 2019.

The Board released the preliminary answer key in February and invited objection from February 4 to February 7. After carefully going through the objections received and resolving genuine objections, the Commission has prepared the final answer key, based on which the UP Police results will be released.

The final answer key is available for download on the official UPPRPB website and today is the last date to access the final keys from the official website.

After the result for the written test is released, the board will conduct physical efficiency test and document verification process for the shortlisted candidates.

UPPRPB had announced recruitment on 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts in October last year. More than 19 lakh candidates had applied for the UP Constable recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.