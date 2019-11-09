UP Police Recruitment Board Releases Final Answer Key For Constable Written Exam

UP Police recruitment board has released final answer key for constable written exam

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final answer key for the written exam held for direct recruitment of Civil Police and Reserve PAC. The board had announced the vacancies in October last year and conducted the written test in January. The written exam was conducted on January 27 and January 28, 2019.

The Board released the preliminary answer key in February and invited objection from February 4 to February 7. After carefully going through the objections received and resolving genuine objections, the Commission has prepared the final answer key.

The final answer key is available for download on the official UPPRPB website and will be available till November 12, 2019.

The result for the written examination will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Given that the board has released the final answer key, the result for the written test should be released soon.

After the result for the written test is released, the board will conduct physical efficiency test and document verification process for the shortlisted candidates.

UPPRPB had announced recruitment on 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts in October last year. More than 19 lakh candidates had applied for the UP Constable recruitment.

