UP Police Recruitment Board To Announce Constable Exam Result Soon

UP Police is expected to announce constable exam result soon

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will announce the result for constable recruitment announced in October last year in October this year. Reports also suggest that the board will release notice for SI in Civil Police recruitment in October.

UPPRPB had announced recruitment on 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts in October last year and had conducted written examination in January this year. More than 19 lakh candidates had applied for the Up Constable recruitment.

Before the constable recruitment announced in October, the board had announced another massive constable recruitment in January last year and released the final selection list in February this year.

Meanwhile, the board released the final result for recruitment process held for selection on Computer Grade A posts. The board had announced a special recruitment drive in 2017 to fill the Computer Operator Grade A backlog vacancies.

The board had advertised 666 backlog vacancies under the special drive and has released list of 666 candidates who have been selected for empanelment. Out of those selected 533 are male candidates and 133 are female candidates.

Candidates can check the final result for Computer Operator Grade A recruitment from the official website, 'uppbpb.gov.in'.

