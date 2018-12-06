UP Constable recruitment October 2018: Online Application Ends In Two Days

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the result for Civil Constable and Reserve PAC written exam yesterday. Following the result declaration, the board has begun the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test process. While the selection process for this recruitment is underway, UPPRPB is also conducting application process for Direct Recruitment of Reserve Civil Police and Reserve PAC (Male) October 2018.

This second recruitment process will be for 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts. The online application for this recruitment began on November 19, 2018 and will end in next two days, which is on December 8, 2018.

Candidates who fulfill the required eligibility criteria, which includes having passed class 12th from a recognized board of education, should complete the application formalities before the last date. Those who choose the option to pay application fee in the offline mode through an e-challan will have time till December 10, 2018 to pay the application fee.

The selection process for the October 2018 recruitment drive will remain the same and involve a written test, followed by Document Verification Process and Physical Standard Test, lastly followed by a Physical Efficiency Test. The exam date for the written test will be communicated later by the board on its official website.

Candidates can apply for this second recruitment of Constables in Uttar Pradesh Police using this direct link.

