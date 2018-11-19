UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018: Online Registration Today

UP Police Recruitment 2018: Registration At Uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Recruitment: Online registration for police constable recruitment under Uttar Pradesh Police will begin today. The recruiting body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will begin the registration process on its official website uppbpb.gov.in. As of now the official registration link is not available yet on the website. Candidates are suggested to monitor the website for update in this regard. As per the recruitment schedule released by the Board, online registration will continue till December 8, 2018. Candidates who wish to deposit the exam fees (Rs 400) offline, can do it latest by December 10, 2018. The last date for depositing fees online is December 8.

While class 12 pass is a compulsory requirement for the job, other eligibility conditions like NCC Cadet 'B' certificate, two years of experience under Territorial Army and DOEACC certificate/ NIELIT 'O' certificate will also be preferred. Applicants must be in the age group of 18-22 years.

UPPRPB will select candidates on the basis of an objective test (300 marks) and physical efficiency test. The written examination will have questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Quantitative and Mental ability, and Reasoning Ability.

