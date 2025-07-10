UP Police Deploys With Drones, Parliamentary Forces For Kanwar Yatra Security

The Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Response Team (QRT), and Anti-Terror Squad to ensure the secure conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, which begins on July 11.

According to the guidelines issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna, 587 Gazetted Officers, 2040 Inspectors, 13,520 Sub-Inspectors, 39,965 Head Constables and Constables, 1,486 Women Sub-Inspectors, 8,541 Women Head Constables and Constables, 50 Companies of Central Police Force and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 1,424 Home Guards have been deployed.

Arrangements are being made for 24/7 active patrolling. UP-112 personnel have been briefed in this regard, and their vehicles have been arranged.

Local divers have been deployed on the banks of rivers and canals after proper briefing and training. Barricading and danger signs are also being put up on the banks of rivers.

A total of 395 drones have been set up for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

Instructions have been given to make available the mobile numbers of all police officers and station in-charge, the traffic diversion scheme and other important information to the devotees through barcodes in newspaper advertisements, hoardings and social media.

1,845 water service centres, 829 medical camps, 1,222 police help centres and control rooms have been set up on the main Kanwar route.

According to the guidelines by the DGP, the administration has installed 29,454 CCTV cameras on the Kanwar route and in all the camps after an anti-sabotage check. Real-time monitoring will be done using the CCTV camera and drones.

An eight-member team has been formed at the Social Media Centre of DGP Headquarters, which will send all the inputs received on social media related to the Kanwar Yatra to the concerned district. The team will debunk fake news and take action against those spreading rumours.

Another eight-member team has been formed at the DGP headquarters, which will remain alert 24 hours a day and monitor the inputs received from electronic media, UP-112 and all other sources.

An inter-state WhatsApp group has been created to coordinate between officials from UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Rajasthan, to exchange real-time information regarding the status of routes, security arrangements and crowd control, the guidelines by the DGP stated.

For traffic management, adequate lighting, electronic signboards, and indicator signs have been installed at major intersections and routes. Various highways have been identified for traffic diversion due to congestion on the Kanwar route.

According to the DGP, the proposed barricading and route diversion scheme is being rehearsed.

Traffic diversion information will be released on time through press releases, various newspapers, local channels and social media.

The devotees are being made aware not to run vehicles at a rapid pace, the guidelines said.

Instructions have been given to make the Kanwariyas move only on the left side of the highways and to allow the Bhandaara or a camp to operate only on the left side at a distance of 20 feet from the road.

According to the guidelines, adequate arrangements have been made for the safety of women kanwariyas. Immediate action will be taken if any information is received regarding indecent behaviour with them by any person or other kanwariya group.

Hotels and dhabas on the Kanwar route will be monitored in coordination with the food department to maintain the quality. Also, the rate list of food items will be displayed so that the shopkeepers cannot overcharge.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)