Uttar Pradesh Police: 49568 Vacancies Notified; Recruitment Process Begins Next Week

UP Police Constable Recruitment: UPPBPB Notifies More Than 49000 Posts

Class 12 pass candidates who wish to join police force can apply for Police Constable recruitment under Uttar Pradesh Police November 19, 2018 onwards. Online registration against 49568 vacancies can be done till December 8, 2018 at the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Candidates shall have to apply online along with fees of Rs 400. There is no fee relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Other educational qualification that will be preferred for the recruitment include having NCC Cadet 'B' certificate, two years of experience under Territorial Army and DOEACC certificate/ NIELIT 'O' certificate.

Click here for details on eligibility and exam pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an objective test (300 marks) and physical efficiency test. The written examination will have questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Quantitative and Mental ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Applicants must be in the age group of 18-22 years.

In October, the Board had conducted registration process for more than 55000 Constable, Fireman and Jail Warder posts. The written exam is yet to be announced.

