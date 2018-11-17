1993 Qualify UP PCS Main 2016

UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2016: Interview List

On the basis of the main exam held in September-October 2016 for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Exam, 1993 candidates out of 12901 have been shortlisted for the interview round by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates have been selected three times the available vacancies. 1815 candidates have been selected in the Executive group. The Commission has uploaded six digit roll number of selected candidates online at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click here for the interview list

The result for Horticulture Officer will be included in the final merit list as the post doesn't entail interview as a selection process.

Uttar Pradesh PCS Prelims Result

The Commission had conducted the PCS prelims on October 28, 2018. The result is expected. Selection to various posts under the PCS will involve prelims, main exam and personal interview round.

Recently the Commission completed online registration process for direct recruitment to various posts like Research Officer, Lecturer, Assistant Government Conveyancer, Tourist Officer, etc.

Click here for more Jobs News