UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2018 Released; How To Download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for PCS (General/Special)/ ACF/ RFO Preliminary Examination 2018. The UPPSC PCS admit card is available for download on the official UPPSC website. Candidates who had successfully applied for the exam can download their admit cards using their registration number and date of birth.

UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam Admit Card 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official UPPSC website: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card download link given on the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration number, date of birth in the space provided and select your gender from the dropdown box.

Step four: Click on download admit card button.

The UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam 2018 will be conducted on October 28, 2018. The exam will be conducted in two sessions - morning session will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates have to carry two passport size photograph and a photo identity proof in original along with their admit cards to the UPPSC PCS exam centre on the day of the exam.

