What Is PCS Or Provincial Civil Service PCS or Provincial Civil Service, is the administrative civil service under Group A and Group B of the state service of the executive branch of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

A PCS officer may hold various posts at sub-divisional, district, divisional and state level from conducting revenue administration and maintenance of law and order.



According 2012 data, the strength of the IAS cadre in UP is 537 officers, of which 374 are recruited directly, while the remaining 163 are inducted from the state civil services from the executive branch.



How appointments are made



The UPPSC will release a notification based on the vacancies available in PCS posts.



The UPPSC will then hold a Preliminary Examination at various Centres in the state to the admission to the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Main (Written) Examination. The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in Main (Written) Examination and Interview.



Only such candidates will be admitted to the Main (written) examination who are declared successful in the Preliminary Examination for which the successful Candidates will have to fill up another application form according to instructions of the Commission.



Only such candidates will be called for interview who are declared successful on the basis of the main (written) examination. Candidates will have to (v) fill up a prescribed application form before the Interview (viva-voce test).



Salary



The posts carry the pay scale of Rs. 9300-34800 Grade Pay Rs 4200 to Rs 15600-39100 Grade Pay 5400.



PCS Positions



In its PCS notification 2017, UPPSC released 251 vacancies - which were increased to 677 posts later -- in these posts:



Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandent Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and Assistant Sugar Commissioner, Superintendent Jail, Manager Credit (Small Industries), Manager Marketing and Economic Survey (Small Industries), Executive Officer Grade-I/Assistant Nagar Ayukta, District Basic Education Officer/Associate DIOS & other equivalent Administrative Posts, Assistant Director Industries (Marketing), Assistant Labour Commissioner, Senior Lecturer DIET, Designated Officer, Assistant Commissioner Industries, Statistical Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer (Treasury), Commercial Tax Officer, District Minority Welfare Officer, District Food Marketing Officer, Executive Officer (Panchayati Raj), Deputy Secretary (Housing and Urban Planning), Area Rationing Officer, District Backward Welfare Officer, Naib Tehsildar, District Saving Officer, district Panchayat Raj Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, Executive Officer (Nagar Vikas), Accounts Officer (Nagar Vikas), District Supply Officer Grade-2, Additional District Development Officer (Social Welfare), Passenger/Goods Tax Officer, District Handicapped Welfare Officer, Assistant Employment Officer, Accounts Officer (Local Bodies), Regional Employment Officer, Assistant Registrar (Cooperative), Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport), District Probation Officer, District Horticulture Officer Grade-2, District Horticulture Officer Grade-1 and Superintendent Govt. Garden, District Horticulture Officer, District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group-"B" (Development Branch), District Administrative Officer, District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit), Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-1), District Programme Officer, District Youth Welfare and Pradeshik Vikas Dal Officer.



Academic qualification for PCS



The candidates must possess Bachelors Degree of any recognised University or equivalent qualification upto the last date for receipt of application.



Recent controversy



The Allahabad High court on last week directed the



The judgement by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Saral Srivastava after hearing a dozen of petitions filed by more than hundreds of candidates who have alleged that answers to several of the questions were incorrect.



