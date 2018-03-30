Re-Evaluate PCS Prelims Answer Sheets: Allahabad High Court Directs UPPSC The Allahabad High court today directed the UPPSC to conduct re-evaluation of the answer scripts of the PCS preliminary examination held in last September.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPPSC PCS Prelims exams were held on September last year New Delhi: The Allahabad High court today directed the UPPSC to conduct re-evaluation of the answer scripts of the PCS preliminary examination held in last September. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducted this preliminary examination for recruitment in upper subordinate services for which advertisement was issued on February last year and court in is verdict today, denied to direct hold fresh preliminary examinations.



According to the Hindustan Times, the court said the candidates who qualify the preliminary exam after revaluation would be allowed to appear for the UPPSC PCS main examination.



The court also said that any candidate becomes ineligible after revaluation would not be allowed to participate in the selection process.



The judgement in this regard was passed by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Saral Srivastava of Allahabad High Court after hearing several petitions filed by more than hundreds of candidates who have alleged that answers to several of the questions asked in UPPSC PCS preliminary exam were incorrect.



The UPPSC notification invited applications for 251 vacancies, which was later increased to 677 posts, of the Upper Subordinate Services in the state and



UPPSC conducted the prelims on



As per the official UPPCS notification, the exam was held at 21 districts: Allahabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Faizabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Muradabad, Meerut, Rae Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Etawah, Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura and Barabanki.



When the prelims results were declared, a total of 14,032 candidates were declared eligible for the main examination, which was scheduled to be held from May 17, 2018.



In another development, the Allahabad High Court on February 7 reserved its judgment on UPPSC petition challenging the CBI inquiry into the selections made by it between April 2012 and March 2017.



The petition was filed by the UPPSC through its Chairman, Anirudh Singh Yadav, and members.



