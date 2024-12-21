UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 To Be Held On December 22, Check Exam Day Guidelines

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) 2024 preliminary exam will be held on December 22. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9.30am to 11.30am and the second from 2.30pm to 4.30pm across 75 districts of the state. Candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam centre. The hall tickets are available on the official website;and can be accessed using the OTR number.

The admit card contains important exam day instructions and other key details. In addition to the admit card, candidates must bring an original and photocopy of a government-issued ID proof and two passport-sized photographs.

UPPSC PCS 2024 Prelims Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the UPPSC official website.

On the homepage, click the link for UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024.

Enter your login credentials when the new window opens.

Submit the details and download the admit card.

UPPSC PCS 2024: Essential Checklist For Exam Day

Ensure you have the UPPSC PCS admit card printed on A4-sized paper.

Arrive at the exam centre well before the scheduled time. It is recommended to visit the centre in advance to familiarize yourself with the location.

Carry a government-issued photo ID (both original and photocopy).

Carry two passport-sized photographs, identical to those submitted with your application.

The UPPSC preliminary exam consists of two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and the UPPSC CSAT (Paper 2). The main exam, however, is more challenging, consisting of eight papers, including General Hindi, General English, and General Studies.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducts a state-level examination to recruit candidates for various positions in the Uttar Pradesh state government. The exam is divided into three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview.