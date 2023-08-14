Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board Announces Vacancies, Details Inside

Candidates must fall within the age range of 18 to 26 years

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced a notification for the TNUSRB Police Constable Post. The notification said the recruitment drive encompasses 3,359 vacancies for the roles of Gr-II Constables, Gr-II Jail Warders and Firemen under the TNUSRB Police Constable Post. Candidates can apply for the posts from August 18 to September 17 via the TNUSRB's official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in to apply for the available vacancies Locate and click the link 'Online Application for TNUSRB PC Recruitment 2023 Register yourself by adding the requested details. After registration, log in using your user Id and password. Fill in the application form and upload documents including passport size photograph and signature. After all the details are filled in, pay the application fee. Crosscheck all the details and click on the submit option. Save and download your TNUSRB PC recruitment application form for your reference. A provisional registration id and password will be sent to your email address.

Eligibility for TNUSRB PC Recruitment

Candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognized institution and board.

Age Criteria for TNUSRB PC Recruitment

Candidates must fall within the age range of 18 to 26 years as of July 1, 2023.

Selection Process for TNUSRB PC Recruitment

The candidates should clear a few tests to get recruited by the TNUSRB.

Written Examination (Part II Main Written examination) Physical Measurement Test Endurance Test Physical Efficiency Test Document Verification Final Provisional Select List

The application fee is Rs. 250 and it has to be paid by online mode; it can be via Internet banking, credit card, debit card or UPI.