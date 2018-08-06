Uttar Pradesh PSC Reschedules PCS Prelims 2018

UP PCS 2018 Prelims New Exam Date Announced

For UP PCS prelims, the Commission has announced a new date. Two days before the last date of registration for the exam, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) decided to reschedule the exam date. Uttar Pradesh PCS prelims will be held in October, instead of August. As per the new date notified by the UPPSC, the preliminary exam for State Civil Services exam will be held on October 28, 2018. Assistant Conservator of Forest/ Range Forest Officer Services exam will also be held on the same day.

Fee submission process for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Gen/ Backlog/ Spl) (Pre) Exam 2018 and Assistant Conservator of Forest/ Range Forest Officer Services ended on August 2, 2018. The last date for submission of online application is today (August 6, 2018).

There are 831 vacancies for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services under general recruitment. There are 16 vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and 76 vacancies for the post of Range Forest Officer.

The Commission invites applications from eligible graduates in the age group of 21-40 years. However for few posts, the educational qualification is different and candidates are suggested to go through the same before applying.

The State level equivalent of Civil Services, witnesses good response from aspirants every year.

