UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Application For Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services PCS Exam Begins Tomorrow

UPPSC will begin application process for PCS exam 2018 tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will begin the application process for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (P.C.S.) on July 6, 2018. The detailed advertisement for UPPSC PCS exam will also be released on July 6. The last date to apply for the PCS exam is August 6, 2018.

There are 831 vacancies for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services under general recruitment and 1 vacancy for Physically Handicapped recruitment. There are 16 vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and 76 vacancies for the post of Range Forest Officer.

The lower age limit for the posts advertised is 21 years and upper age limit is 40 years as on July 1, 2018, that is the candidate must not have been born before July 2, 1978 and after July 1, 1997.

For the post of Principal, Inter College (Boys or Girls), the candidate must have attained the minimum age of 30 years and maximum age of 40 years on July 1, 2018, that is they must not have been born before July 2, 1978 and after July 1, 1988.

For Physically handicapped candidates, the upper age limit is 55 years, that is they must not have been born before July 2, 1963.

Details on application process and academic eligibility will be released in the detailed advertisement which will be released tomorrow.

Click here for more Jobs News