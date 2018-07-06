UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Application Process Begins For Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services PCS Exam

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Application Process Begins For PCS Exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun the application process for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and ACF and RFO Services Exam 2018. The application process can be completed through the UPPSC official website. The Commission has also released the detailed advertisement and notified the eligibility criteria for each of the notified posts.

Important Dates

Date of commencement of online application: July 6, 2018

Last date for receipt of examination fee online in the Bank: August 2, 2018

Last date for submission of online application: August 6, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

For the posts included in the Combined State /

Upper Subordinate Services (General Recruitment/Physically Handicapped-Backlog/ Special Recruitment) Examination, the candidates must possess Bachelors Degree of any recognised University or equivalent qualification upto the last date for receipt of application.

There are certain posts for which required qualification is different and an applicant should refer to the detailed advertisement for the same.

Age Limit

The lower age limit for the posts advertised is 21 years and upper age limit is 40 years as on July 1, 2018, that is the candidate must not have been born before July 2, 1978 and after July 1, 1997.

For the post of Principal, Inter College (Boys or Girls), the candidate must have attained the minimum age of 30 years and maximum age of 40 years on July 1, 2018, that is they must not have been born before July 2, 1978 and after July 1, 1988.

For Physically handicapped candidates, the upper age limit is 55 years, that is they must not have been born before July 2, 1963.

Application Process

An eligible candidate would be able to apply online through UPPSC website: www.uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates will have to first complete a basic registration. After registration, they would need to submit application fee. After depositing fee, candidate would be required to login again and complete the application process.

The application fee for Unreserved and OBC category candidates is Rs. 125, for SC and ST candidates application fee is Rs. 65 and for candidates in handicapped category, application fee is Rs. 25. Dependents of the Freedom Fighters/Ex-Serviceman/Women, application fee will be according to their original category.

