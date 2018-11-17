UPTET Tomorrow, Important Points For Candidates

UPTET 2018 Exam On November 18: Important Points For Candidates

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will conduct UPTET, Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test tomorrow (November 18, 2018). The UPTET results will be available on December 10, 2018 as per a Board's spokesperson. The UPTET exams for primary level and upper primary level teacher eligibility would be conducted separately. Candidates must carry their admit card and other documents like photographs, ID proof and other documents like training certificate to the exam centre. Candidates must ensure to reach the exam centre much before the scheduled time as verification process will begin much before the exam time.

Candidates who have not downloaded the UPTET admit card yet, can download it directly here.

Answer key, result related updates on the UPTET can be checked at the official website.

Earlier in August, the Board had decided to conduct the exam on October 28 and release the results by November 20. However the exam schedule was changed twice. The exam was rescheduled in order to conduct the BTC exam which was cancelled and was scheduled for November 1 to November 3, 2018. However it was rescheduled again on November 4, 2018 and finally on November 18.

As per reports, exam duration has been shifted by 30 minutes for upper primary level exam. therefore the exam scheduled to be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, will now be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Electronics devices are not allowed to the exam hall.

UPTET Answer Key

UPTET answer key will be released on November 20, as per the reports carried by other media. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key till November 23. The Board will release a final answer key on November 30.

