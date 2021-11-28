WhatsApp Leak Sabotages Major UP Exam For Teachers, Several Arrested

A major entrance exam for teachers in Uttar Pradesh was cancelled today after the question paper got leaked on a WhatsApp group, said officials. The police have made several arrests in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a state-level teacher eligibility test mandatory for teachers who wish to teach primary or upper primary classes in state-board affiliated schools. It will be held next month now.

"Information has been received that the UP-TET exam has been leaked, thus the exam stands cancelled. In a month's time, the aspirants will be able to write the exam again at no extra cost. An order has been issued to file an FIR in the matter and the investigation has been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force unit so that the accused can be identified and strict action can be taken against them," said Satish Dwivedi, state Education Minister.

The students were divided on how this will affect their chances.

"We just got to know that the exam has been cancelled. Exam cancellation is disappointing, it affects the vacancies available. But we are glad that we got to know about it in time," said Gaurav Sharma, an aspirant from Bulandshahr.

"They had just announced the exam dates, now it has been extended again. It will take time. They have said a month's time but we do not know," said another aspirant from Bulandshahr.