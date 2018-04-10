UPPBPB To Conduct Document Verification For 13,479 Candidates Of 2013 Police Recruitment Again UPPBPB had notified 41,610 constable and firemen vacancies in the UP police in 2013 and the main examination for the recruitment was held on December 14, 2013.

Admit card and the list of the candidates will be made available on the website uppbpb.gov.in. New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) today notified that it will conduct document verification and medical examination of 13479 candidates selected for constable and fireman recruitment process of year 2013 again. UPPBPB had notified 41,610 constable and firemen vacancies in the UP police in 2013 and the main examination for the recruitment was held on December 14, 2013.



The board had then conducted the document verification and medical examination from March 27, 2015 to April 13, 2015.



The final results were declared on July 16, 2015.



A notification has said that a writ petition was filed on horizontal reservation in this regard and court has on September 5, 2017 ordered to conduct re-verification of documents of 13,473 candidates along with medical examination.



These 13,479 candidates include, 4655 non reserved general, 5977 other backward candidates, 2605 scheduled caste and 242 scheduled tribe candidates.



UPPBPB has said the admit card of the all the candidates will be sent through post and the same will also be made available online from April 14.



The candidates can check the list of the 13,479 candidates from the official website of the board.



Admit card and the list of the candidates will be made available on the website uppbpb.gov.in.



Document verification and medical examination will be held on 8 centres across the state on April 23, 2018. The UPPBPB notification said the verification will be held in centres like Allahabad, Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut and Varanasi.



The notification has asked the candidates to arrive the verification centres with their original certificates mentioned in the application form, photo copies of the certificate and also with a recent photo.



