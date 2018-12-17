Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment: Admit Card For Clerk, Computer Operator Exam Expected Today

UPPRPB is expected to release UP Police Clerk recruitment exam admit card today

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the admit card for the computer-based exam which will be conducted for recruitment on UP Police Clerk and UP Police Computer Operator posts. Earlier the recruitment board had released the exam city details for the candidates. The board had also activated a mock test link on its website.

The recruitment exam for the post of Computer Operators will be conducted on December 21 and the recruitment exam for the post of Clerk (male and female) will be conducted on December 22, 2018.

The clerk vacancies were advertised in 2016 and the computer operator vacancies were advertised in 2017.

The admit card for the computer-based test will be released on the official UPPRPB website. Candidates would need their registration details to login and download their admit cards.

Candidates should not forget that the exam city information receipt is not akin to admit card and they must download their admit card which will be released separately today.

There will be three sections in the question paper. The three sections would cover General Knowledge, General Science, and General Mathematics.

Recently, UPPRPB also released the result for written exam conducted for recruitment of police constable vacancies advertised in January 2018. After releasing the cut off initially, the recruitment board had to release additional cut offs after the number of candidates who tuned up for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test fell short off the allotted number.

Click here for more Jobs News