UP Police Clerk Recruitment: Exam City Details Released For Computer-Based Test; Check Here

UP Police Clerk Recruitment: Exam City Details Released For CBT; Check Here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam city information for the Computer-based Test (CBT) which will be conducted for recruitment of eligible candidates in Clerks, Accounting and Confidential Assistant Cadre in Uttar Pradesh Police. The direct recruitment was advertised for both male and female candidates in 2016. The admit cards for the computer-based test will be released on the official website on December 17, 2018.

UPPRPB has also released the exam district details for the Computer Operator Grade A (Special Recruitment) Direct Recruitment 2017.

UPPRPB Clerk, Computer Operator CBT Exam City Detail: How to check?

Step one: Go to UPPRPB official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided for exam district receipt.

Step three: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and security code.

Step four: Login and check your exam district detail.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board To Release New Cut Off For Constable Written Exam

When the admit card is released for the CBT, candidates would be able to download their admit card following these same steps. The exam city information receipt is not akin to the admit card and hence candidates must not forget to download their admit cards as and when they are released.

The computer-based test will be held on December 22, 2018. The board has also released a mock test, the link for which is available on the board's website. The mock test has been released to not only help candidates practice for the exam but also to familiarize themselves with the modus operandi of the computer-based exam.

