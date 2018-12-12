Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board To Release New Cut Off For Constable Written Exam

UP Police Recruitment Board To Release New Cut Off For Constable Written Exam

UP Police Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) recently released the result for the written exam conducted for recruitment of constables and began the Document Verification (DV) process and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the candidates who qualified in the written test. The number of candidates called for the Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test was 1.5 times the number of available vacancies. The cut off was also set accordingly.

Although the board had called the requisite number of candidates for the Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test, the board recently announced that there is a need to call more candidates for the process.

Given the need to call more candidates for the Document Verification process, the board will release additional cut off marks on the official website. The Document verification and PST for the additionally qualified candidates will also be conducted soon.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will release the cut off mark and other related updates on the official website.

The Police Recruitment Board had advertised these vacancies in January and had conducted the written examination in June and in October this year.

Meanwhile, UPPRPB has completed the online application process for the Constable recruitment advertised in October 2018. The board had advertised over 49,000 vacancies with Uttar Pradesh Police department. The written exam dates will be communicated by the board later on the official website.

Click here for more Jobs News

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.