UP Police Result 2019: UPPRPB Releases Final Result For January 2018 Constable Recruitment

UP Police Constable Result for January 2018 recruitment notice has been released

UP Police Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final result for the Constable recruitment which was advertised in January 2018. Candidates are reminded that UPPRPB had announced two separate constable recruitment in 2018 - one in January, and another in October. The result released is for the vacancies advertised in January 2018.

An update on the official website of the Police Recruitment Board said that after the written examination, Document verification, and PET, the final result has been prepared and is being released on the website.

Candidates can check the official result notification below:

UP Police Result Notice

Since the result has been released, the website has crashed and is not responding. We have been checking the official website since morning and the website was not working till the time of writing this story.

The board has released 9 different lists of shortlisted candidates. List 1 is the cumulative list of the candidates who have been selected either for Reserve Civil Police Constable post or for Reserve PAC post.

The board had advertised a total of 41520 vacancies out of which 23520 were for Reserve Civil Police and 18000 were for Reserve PAC post.

UP Police Constable Result For January 2018 Recruitment: Direct Link

The result for the written examination was released in January 2019 after which the board began document verification process and PET for the shortlisted candidates.

Click here for more Jobs News