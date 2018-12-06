UP Police Result 2018: Official Result Page Is Back, Check Direct Link Here

UP Police result 2018: Constable exam results are available on uppbpb.gov.in.

The candidates who are waiting for the UP Police results may check their scores and cut-off details now. After remaining inaccessible for almost a day, the official result link of UP Police constable written exam started functioning from today evening. The UPPRPB, official hiring department of Uttar Pradesh Police, published the result of the constable recruitment exam which was held on June and October this year on its official website yesterday. The UP Police results have been declared on the website - uppbpb.gov.in. Through the link activated on the website, the candidates will also be able to download their admit card for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test scheduled from December 6 to December 10 in various locations in the state.

The UP Police result can be accessed from the official website after entering the roll number and the date of birth of the candidate.

UP Police had announced a vacancy of around 42,000 posts in Civil and PAC constable positions in the state in January this year.

UP Police Result 2018: Direct link

Click this direct link to access your results and also to download your admit card for DA and PST:

Click here

UP Police Result 2018: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your UP Police constable exam result:

Step One: Visit the official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step Two: Click on the DA and PST admit card link (which is given on the homepage in Hindi).

Step Three: Click on "Click here for Result Generation" link on next page

Step Four: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step Five: Submit and view your result.

The Document Verification and Physical Standard Test process will be conducted at centres in 18 districts - Kanpur City, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Agra, Aligarh, Bareily, Muradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ajamgarh, Mirzapur, Pryagraj, and Banda, said a notification from the UPPRPB.

