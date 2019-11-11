UP Police Result For 2013 Recruitment Announced. Check Here

UP Police result has been released at uppbpb.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), the official recruitment agency of Uttar Pradesh Police, has released a new list of 3,295 selected candidates for a recruitment announced 2013. This UP Police result has been released following a Supreme Court order. The results have been made available on the official portal of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. The results have been released for Constables and Fireman categories.

The latest list has been released based on a court order dated July 24, 2019.

UP Police 2013 result: Check here

LIST of selected male candidates for the post of constable CP

List of selected female candidates for the post of constable CP

List of selected candidates(DFF) for the post of constable CP

List of selected male candidates for the post of PAC constable

List of selected male candidates for the post of Firemen

Earlier in April 2018, the UPPRPB notified that it will re-conduct document verification and medical examination of 13,479 candidates who qualified in the constable and fireman recruitment process notified in 2013.

The UPPBPB had notified 41,610 constable and firemen vacancies in the UP police in 2013 and the main examination for the recruitment was held on December 14, 2013.

The board had then conducted the document verification and medical examination process from March 27, 2015 to April 13, 2015.

The final results were declared on July 16, 2015.

A notification had said then that a writ petition was filed in relation to horizontal reservation and court on September 5, 2017 ordered to conduct re-verification of documents of 13,473 candidates along with medical examination.

These 13,479 candidates include, 4655 non reserved general, 5977 other backward candidates, 2605 scheduled caste and 242 scheduled tribe candidates.

The Board had then scheduled document verification and medical examination in 8 centres across the state on April 23, 2018. The UPPBPB verification was scheduled at centres in Allahabad, Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut and Varanasi.

