UP Police Result For Constable Exam Declared. Check Here

UP Police result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board or UPPRPB has released the Constable recruitment exam result today. The UPPRPB, the state level Police recruitment, has released the UP Police Constable result (or UPPRPB result as it is also known) on the official recruitment portal today. The results are available at uppbpb.gov.in. Along with the UP Police result, the Board has also released the details of the next level of recruitment process, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV).

The Board has now released the UP Police results for more than 15 lakh candidates who had appeared for the Constable recruitment exam conducted on January 27 and January 28, 2019.

The written exam was held for direct recruitment for 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts announced in October last year.

Before this, the Board has released the preliminary answer key in February and invited objection from February 4 to February 7 and the final answer key -- based on which the UP Police results have been prepared now --- were released this month.

UP Police result 2019: Direct link

UP Police result 2019: UPPRPB Constable results have been released at uppbpb.gov.in Check the list of candidates who have been selected for PET and DV here: UP Police result direct link (When NDTV checked last, the link provided about is not opening. The candidates are adivised to have patience till it opens.) UP Police result 2019: What's next Details about next level of recruitment process can be accessed on the link provided here: UP Police result Click here for more Jobs News

