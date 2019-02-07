UP Police Recruitment 2019: Firemen, Constable (Mounted Police) Application Date Extended, Details Here

UP Police recruitment 2019: The Firemen recruitment process had begun on January 18.

UP Police Recruitment 2019: Online registration last date for Firemen and Constable (Mounted Police) recruitment in Uttar Pradesh Police has been extended. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had earlier invited applications for the recruitment Constable mounted police posts and Fireman recruitment. The application forms can be now submitted till February 16, according to a notification published on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria of the both the recruitment can apply online.

The Board had earlier announced February 9 as the last date for the application registration. The recruitment process had begun on January 18.

The application fee is Rs. 400 for all category candidates. Candidates who had applied for the Male and Female Warder Direct Recruitment 2016 earlier and had paid the requisite Rs. 200 fee will have to pay only Rs. 200 (Refer to the detailed advertisement for more information).

The application fee could be submitted either via online mode using credit or debit card or in the offline mode using an e-challan.

Applicants must be within 18-22 years of age. In case of Jail Warder post, the upper age limit of female candidates is 25 years.

