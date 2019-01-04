UPPRPB Releases PET Admit Card For UP Police Constable Recruitment

UPPRPB has released PET Admit Card for UP Police Constable recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released admit cards for candidates who failed to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) organized for recruitment on Reserve Civil Police Constable and Reserve P.A.C. posts. The PET for such candidates will be held on January 6 and January 7. The admit cards are available on the official UPPRPB website.

Candidates must note that the PET session is being held only for those candidates who appeared in the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (PST) process and were deemed qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test.

The PET process, on January 6 and 7, will be conducted at the following two locations:

35th Vahini PAC ground, Lucknow

6th Vahini PAC ground, Meerut

Candidates who have already appeared in the PET earlier do not need to attend the PET again.

The date, time and venue for the PET will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates should report for Physical Efficiency Test with the Admit Card.

To qualify in the PET, male candidates will need to complete 4.8 Km running in 25 minutes and female candidates will need to complete 2.4 Km running in 14 minutes. Candidates who qualify in the PET will be recruited as Constable in UP Police.

