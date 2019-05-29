SBI Clerk Admit Card Released For Prelims Exam, Here's How To Download

SBI admit card 2019 for Clerk prelims released on sbi.co.in/careers

SBI admit card 2019: SBI Clerk admit card for Junior Associated prelims exams has been released. State Bank of India or SBI admit cards are available online on the official website, sbi.co.in. The candidates who have successfully completed their registration process for the recruitment can download their SBI Clerk prelims hall ticket from the official website now. Candidates would be able to download their call letters till June 23, 2019. SBI had notified a total of 8653 vacancies in the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre post.

The preliminary exam will be held in June. Admit cards for the preliminary exam will be issued online in the first week of June.

SBI admit card: How to download SBI Clerk prelims call letter

Follow the step given here to download your SBI admit card for Clerk prelims exam:

Step one: Go to SBI website: www.sbi.co.in/careers.

Step two: In the latest notification section, look for 'Recruitment of Junior Associates'.

Step three: Click on the 'Download Preliminary exam Call letter' link (you will be directed to a third party link hosted by IBPS).

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and take a print out of your call letter.

After downloading the call letter make sure to check all the details mentioned.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in computer based mode. The preliminary test is qualifying in nature and those who qualify will have to appear for the main examination which is the phase 2 of the selection process.

The Preliminary examination will be objective in nature and will carry 100 marks in total. There will be 100 questions carrying one mark each. There will be three sections in total in the question paper. The English Comprehension section will have 30 questions while Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability will have 35 questions each.

In the prelims, there will be no sectional or aggregate cut off. However each of the section will have separate timing. There will be negative marking as well. For every wrong answer 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be held in August. The Bank will select candidates approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies for the main exam.

