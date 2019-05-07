SBI Pre Examination Training Admit Card Next Week

The pre examination training for SBI Junior Associates will commence soon.

The pre- examination training for recruitment of SBI Junior Associates will start soon. The call letter for pre- examination training will be available on the official website May 14 onwards. The candidates who have opted for pre- examination training should download their call letter by entering their registration number and password or date of birth. The SBI conducts pre- examination training for SC/ ST/ XS and other religious minority community.

The pre- examination training centres will be in Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Akola, Allahabad, Asansol, Aurangabad, Baripada, Bareilly, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Rajkot, Gangtok, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, NCR, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Keonjhar, Kohima, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Madurai, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Port Blair, Purnea, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Ri-Bhoi, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Silchar, Siliguri, Shillong, Srinagar, Tirupati, Tura, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Jorhat, Tezpur, Kokrajhar, Thiruvananthapuram, Jeypore (Odisha), Rourkela and Jharsuguda.

Details of the exam centres will be given in the pre-exam training call letter.

Recruitment to SBI's Junior Associates post, will be through two phases of online exam-- preliminary and main examination.

The preliminary examination will have objective questions and will have 100 questions. The main exam will be of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 160 minutes to take the test.

Out of the total number of vacancies 1361 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to SC category and 799 for those belonging to ST category. 1224 vacancies are reserved for candidates belonging to Ex Servicemen category.

